Soccer-Switzerland v Spain teams

Reuters | Saint Petersburg | Updated: 02-07-2021 20:29 IST | Created: 02-07-2021 20:28 IST
Following are the teams for the European Championship quarter-final match between Switzerland and Spain in St Petersburg on Friday. Switzerland: Yann Sommer; Silvan Widmer, Nico Elvedi, Manuel Akanji, Ricardo Rodriguez; Steven Zuber, Remo Freuler, Denis Zakaria, Xherdan Shaqiri (captain); Breel Embolo, Haris Seferovic

Spain: Unai Simon; Cesar Azpilicueta, Aymeric Laporte, Pau Torres, Jordi Alba; Sergio Busquets (captain), Koke, Pedri; Pablo Sarabia, Ferran Torres, Alvaro Morata

