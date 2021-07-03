Soccer-Ukraine v England teams

Left Menu

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 03-07-2021 23:10 IST
Following are the teams for the European Championship quarter-final match between Ukraine and England in Rome on Saturday.

Ukraine: Georgiy Bushchan; Serhiy Kryvtsov, Illia Zabarnyi, Vitaliy Mykolenko, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Mykola Matviyenko; Serhiy Sydorchuk, Mykola Shaparenko, Oleksandr Karavaev; Andriy Yarmolenko (captain), Roman Yaremchuk

England: Jordan Pickford; Kyle Walker, Luke Shaw, John Stones, Harry Maguire; Declan Rice, Kalvin Phillips, Jadon Sancho, Mason Mount; Harry Kane (captain), Raheem Sterling

