Soccer-Ukraine v England teams

Following are the teams for the European Championship quarter-final match between Ukraine and England in Rome on Saturday.

Ukraine: Georgiy Bushchan; Serhiy Kryvtsov, Illia Zabarnyi, Vitaliy Mykolenko, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Mykola Matviyenko; Serhiy Sydorchuk, Mykola Shaparenko, Oleksandr Karavaev; Andriy Yarmolenko (captain), Roman Yaremchuk

Advertisement

England: Jordan Pickford; Kyle Walker, Luke Shaw, John Stones, Harry Maguire; Declan Rice, Kalvin Phillips, Jadon Sancho, Mason Mount; Harry Kane (captain), Raheem Sterling

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)