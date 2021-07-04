Left Menu

Isolated places over Uttarakhand, Bihar, West Bengal likely to receive heavy rainfall

Isolated places over Uttarakhand, Bihar, West Bengal, Sikkim, Odisha, Assam and Meghalaya, Rayalaseema and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal are likely to receive heavy rainfall, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-07-2021 10:25 IST | Created: 04-07-2021 10:25 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Thunderstorm, accompanied by lightning with gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph), is very likely at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi and with lightning at isolated places over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan & Muzaffarabad, Uttar Pradesh

Chhattisgarh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, and Mahe and Lakshadweep are also to receive heavy rainfall. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

