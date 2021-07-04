Left Menu

Araku MP Madhavi Goddeti pays tribute to freedom fighter Alluri Seetharama Raju on his 124 birth anniversary

On the occasion of 124 birth anniversary of Alluri Sitarama Raju, Araku MP Madhavi Goddeti paid tribute to the freedom fighter's statue at Alluri park in Visakhapatnam.

ANI | Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 04-07-2021 17:47 IST | Created: 04-07-2021 17:47 IST
Madhavi Goddeti On the occasion of 124 birth anniversary of revolutionary freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju.
Speaking on the occasion, she said, "Alluri was among the few who had sacrificed their lives while fighting the British rulers from trampling upon the rights of the people of India."

"Alluri Sitarama Raju was a freedom fighter who ignited the flames of revolution in the heart of Manyam and roared over the British Empire. He has inspired many generations," she added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

