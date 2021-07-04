Left Menu

Settlement agreed over ship that blocked Suez Canal - owner's representative

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 04-07-2021 21:23 IST | Created: 04-07-2021 21:02 IST
Representative image Image Credit: US National Archives
  • Country:
  • Egypt

A representative of the owners and insurers of the Ever Given container ship that blocked the Suez Canal in March said on Sunday that a formal settlement had been agreed with the canal authority to allow the ship to be released.

"Preparations for the release of the vessel will be made and an event marking the agreement will be held at the Authority's headquarters in Ismailia in due course," Faz Peermohamed of Stann Marine said in a statement.

