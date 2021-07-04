Left Menu

Maha: Speech and hearing impaired woman raped in Kalyan

PTI | Thane | Updated: 04-07-2021 21:33 IST | Created: 04-07-2021 21:33 IST
Maha: Speech and hearing impaired woman raped in Kalyan
  • Country:
  • India

A 23-year-old speech and hearing impaired woman was raped and her mobile phone stolen in Kalyan in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place at around 5:30am on Friday when the woman, who was on her way to work, was dragged into a dilapidated railway structure near Subhash Chowk by the unidentified accused and raped, an MFC police station official said.

Teams have been formed to nab the culprit, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cannot allow local train travel for lawyers at present as experts fear third wave of COVID-19: HC

Cannot allow local train travel for lawyers at present as experts fear third...

 India
2
Smartphones and digital technology don't dumb us down, says new study

Smartphones and digital technology don't dumb us down, says new study

 United States
3
Europe in vaccination race against COVID-19's delta variant

Europe in vaccination race against COVID-19's delta variant

 Portugal
4
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max receiving Android 11 update in India

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max receiving Android 11 update in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021