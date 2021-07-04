Maha: Speech and hearing impaired woman raped in Kalyan
PTI | Thane | Updated: 04-07-2021 21:33 IST | Created: 04-07-2021 21:33 IST
A 23-year-old speech and hearing impaired woman was raped and her mobile phone stolen in Kalyan in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Sunday.
The incident took place at around 5:30am on Friday when the woman, who was on her way to work, was dragged into a dilapidated railway structure near Subhash Chowk by the unidentified accused and raped, an MFC police station official said.
Teams have been formed to nab the culprit, he added.
