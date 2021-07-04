Left Menu

Policies not enough, awareness needed to control population in minority community: Assam BJP general secy

Just policies would not control growing population and there is a need to create awareness about the issue among the minority community, said Assam BJP General Secretary Dilip Saikia regarding a meeting between Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and 150 intellectuals from the Muslim community in Guwahati on Sunday.

Just policies would not control growing population and there is a need to create awareness about the issue among the minority community, said Assam BJP General Secretary Dilip Saikia regarding a meeting between Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and 150 intellectuals from the Muslim community in Guwahati on Sunday. Speaking to ANI, Saikia said, "This is a big initiative of the Assam government. Muslims are lagging behind in various areas. This meeting was held with Muslim intellectuals under the leadership of the Chief Minister on all those topics like how to promote their education, their skills, their social life, and how to integrate them into the development process."

"Population explosion is happening all over India especially in Assam. The population of Muslims is increasing in Assam more than the national average while the population of Hindus is decreasing," Saikia said. "In each Constituency Development Block, the Muslim population is increasing in a big way," he said.

Saikia said this has happened due to the wrong policies of the Congress. "Congress's wrong policies have been there. They saw Muslims as a vote bank, due to which Muslims are getting isolated today. The name of Muslim remains associated with every incident. The Muslim intellectual needs to be united to take up these issues," said Saikia. (ANI)

