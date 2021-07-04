Left Menu

Students in Odisha's Ganjam face difficulties in attending online classes due to lack of smartphones, network issues

Students from poor tribal families in Odisha's Ganjam face difficulties in attending online classes as many of them do not have smartphones or face network issues.

ANI | Ganjam (Odisha) | Updated: 04-07-2021 22:51 IST | Created: 04-07-2021 22:44 IST
Students in Odisha's Ganjam face difficulties in attending online classes due to lack of smartphones, network issues
Students from poor families struggling to take online classes during COVID-19. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Students from poor tribal families in Odisha's Ganjam face difficulties in attending online classes as many of them do not have smartphones or face network issues. According to Kanhucharan Nayak, a teacher in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha, most tribal families do not have enough money to buy a mobile phone and those who have one cannot get network connectivity.

Speaking to ANI, Nayak said, "Both life and livelihoods of poor tribal villagers have been affected by the epidemic. It is also affecting the education of children. The schools are closed due to the pandemic and the government has decided to educate children online. However, it has failed miserably due to poverty, shortage of mobile phones, and network problems." "Students are suffering from the non-availability of networks. The children are walking 1 to 3 kilometres to search the network. Even some of them are climbing mountains and trees," she added.

A Class 5 student said, "I have no smartphone. There are around 5-6 children who are using one mobile phone. We have to walk for 1-3 km due to network issues." Abinash Satpathy, block education officer, Ganjam said, "After inquiry, I called local sarpanch and BDO and decided that some educational videos will be downloaded through the cable operator and we will arrange some LED TV for the students in a separate place." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cannot allow local train travel for lawyers at present as experts fear third wave of COVID-19: HC

Cannot allow local train travel for lawyers at present as experts fear third...

 India
2
Smartphones and digital technology don't dumb us down, says new study

Smartphones and digital technology don't dumb us down, says new study

 United States
3
Europe in vaccination race against COVID-19's delta variant

Europe in vaccination race against COVID-19's delta variant

 Portugal
4
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max receiving Android 11 update in India

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max receiving Android 11 update in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021