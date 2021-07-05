Left Menu

UP: Man sets wife, daughter on fire following tiff over wedding guest list

PTI | Fatehpur(Up) | Updated: 05-07-2021 14:32 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 14:31 IST
UP: Man sets wife, daughter on fire following tiff over wedding guest list
Representative image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

A woman died while her daughter sustained burn injuries after her husband set them on fire allegedly due to disagreement over a wedding guest list, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday night in Lilauli area here and the accused identified as Phoolchandra is absconding, they said.

Sushila (60) and her daughter Guddan (35) were sleeping when the accused sprinkled petrol over the duo and set them on fire, Circle officer, Jafarganj, Dinesh Chandra Mishra said.

Both were taken to a hospital where Sushila succumbed to injuries while the condition of Guddan is stated to be critical, Mishra added.

Locals said Phoolchandra had an altercation with his wife over the guest list for their younger daughter's marriage, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Late goal gives Fluminense 1-0 derby win over Flamengo

Soccer-Late goal gives Fluminense 1-0 derby win over Flamengo

 Global
2
Let’s hold off vaccinating children and teens against COVID-19. Prioritising adults is our best shot for now

Let’s hold off vaccinating children and teens against COVID-19. Prioritising...

 Australia
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Exclusive: South Korea in talks with mRNA vaccine makers to make up to 1 billion doses - government official and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: HIV generic drug for babies distributed in Africa, says UNITAID; Myanmar reports daily record 2,318 COVID-19 cases and more

Health News Roundup: HIV generic drug for babies distributed in Africa, says...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021