Indore traders protest over Centre's stock limit order for pulses

Traders on Monday did not sell or purchase commodities in the government-run agricultural produce markets, locally called krishi upaj mandis, in Indore in Madhya Pradesh in protest against the Centres move of imposing stock limits on all pulses except moong.At least 800 traders stayed away from transactions in Sanyogitaganj Mandi and Laxmi Bai Nagar Mandi here as enforcing stock limits would bring rates below minimum support price, leading to heavy losses to traders and farmers, said Indore Gran-Oilseed Traders Association president Sanjay Agrawal.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 05-07-2021 19:01 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 19:01 IST
Indore traders protest over Centre's stock limit order for pulses
Traders on Monday did not sell or purchase commodities in the government-run agricultural produce markets, locally called 'krishi upaj mandis', in Indore in Madhya Pradesh in protest against the Centre's move of imposing stock limits on all pulses except moong.

At least 800 traders stayed away from transactions in Sanyogitaganj Mandi and Laxmi Bai Nagar Mandi here as enforcing stock limits would bring rates below minimum support price, leading to heavy losses to traders and farmers, said Indore Gran-Oilseed Traders Association president Sanjay Agrawal. Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh All Grains, Oilseed Traders Federation Committee president Gopaldas Agrawal said members would not conduct business in any of the 270 Krishi Upaj Mandis on Tuesday. The Centre, on Friday, imposed stock limits on all pulses, except moong, held by wholesalers, retailers, importers and millers till October to check price rise and prevent hoarding.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

