22,000 fruit saplings distributed in Nagaland villages to mitigate effects of climate change

To mitigate the effects of climate change and as a step towards overcoming the impact of COVID- 19, Nagaland Minister Neiba Kronu on Monday distributed 22,000 saplings of fruit trees among villagers in Phek district.

Saplings of Avocado, Persimmon, Chestnut, Tamarillo, Yongchak, and local herbal tree (lengotshe), worth Rs 10 lakh, were distributed in 12 villages under Pfutsero assembly constituency in the district.

Advertisement

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Planning & Coordination, Land Revenue and Parliamentary Affairs, Kronu, said protection of our planet and environment is of immense importance considering the impact of climate change.

He said the project is being initiated through the Local Area Development Programme (LADP) to fight the challenges of climate change, and help in uplifting the economy.

Along with environmental protection, sustenance of livelihood is also equally important, he said.

The Himalayan range, including Nagaland, is rich in biodiversity, while the state as a whole has young soil with the potential of growing different species of fruits and vegetation, he said.

The minister expressed happiness that Entrepreneur Associate, a local organization working to promote entrepreneurship and develop sustainable livelihoods in Nagaland, has come forward to take care of market avenues for the farmers.

Fruits having low volume, high-value yield, and not easily perishable should be promoted.

Giving an introduction of the project, the Chief Executive Officer of Entrepreneurs Associate (EA), Neichute Doulo, said the project is helpful not only for Pfutsero but should be followed in other constituencies to benefit the entire state.

It is a movement not only for livelihood missions but also for environmental protection, he said.

He also assured that the EA will buy back all the products from the farmers who have received the saplings during the day.

He also encouraged farmers to form clusters to find markets for their products and not be dependent on the government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)