Visva Bharati University faculty alleges non-payment of salaries for June, alleges VC for acting like 'zamindar'

Visva Bharati University Faculty Association (VBUFA) has written to All India Federation of University & College Teachers Organisation (AIFUCTO) over non-payment of salaries for the month of June and alleged it seems to be a direct fall out of instigation by Vice-Chancellor Bidyut Chakraborty. The VBUFA strongly condemned the "autocratic acts" of Prof Chakraborty and demanded the immediate release of salaries and other dues.

"Instead of facilitating teaching and research and development, the incumbent Upacharya Prof. Bidyut Chakraborty, who gets the highest salary and other benefits, is acting like a 'zamindar' and treats everybody from faculty members to students as his 'praja'," read the letter. The VBUFA also claimed that most employees got less salary for the month of May. (ANI)

