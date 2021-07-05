Left Menu

Visva Bharati University faculty alleges non-payment of salaries for June, alleges VC for acting like 'zamindar'

Visva Bharati University Faculty Association (VBUFA) has written to All India Federation of University & College Teachers Organisation (AIFUCTO) over non-payment of salaries for the month of June and alleged it seems to be a direct fall out of instigation by Vice-Chancellor Bidyut Chakraborty.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 05-07-2021 21:47 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 21:47 IST
Visva Bharati University faculty alleges non-payment of salaries for June, alleges VC for acting like 'zamindar'
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Visva Bharati University Faculty Association (VBUFA) has written to All India Federation of University & College Teachers Organisation (AIFUCTO) over non-payment of salaries for the month of June and alleged it seems to be a direct fall out of instigation by Vice-Chancellor Bidyut Chakraborty. The VBUFA strongly condemned the "autocratic acts" of Prof Chakraborty and demanded the immediate release of salaries and other dues.

"Instead of facilitating teaching and research and development, the incumbent Upacharya Prof. Bidyut Chakraborty, who gets the highest salary and other benefits, is acting like a 'zamindar' and treats everybody from faculty members to students as his 'praja'," read the letter. The VBUFA also claimed that most employees got less salary for the month of May. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Late goal gives Fluminense 1-0 derby win over Flamengo

Soccer-Late goal gives Fluminense 1-0 derby win over Flamengo

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Exclusive: South Korea in talks with mRNA vaccine makers to make up to 1 billion doses - government official and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
3
Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

 Australia
4
Let’s hold off vaccinating children and teens against COVID-19. Prioritising adults is our best shot for now

Let’s hold off vaccinating children and teens against COVID-19. Prioritising...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021