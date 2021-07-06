Left Menu

Coast Guard seizes charas worth Rs 32 Lakh near Gujarat's Jhakau harbour

A patrol team of the Indian Coast Guard on Tuesday recovered 19 packets of 21.4 kg of charas near the Jakhau harbour in Kutch, Gujarat.

ANI | Jakhau (Gujarat) | Updated: 06-07-2021 17:44 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 17:44 IST
Picture Courtsey Indian Coast Guard Twitter handle. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The total value of the charas amounted to Rs 32 Lakh, the ICG said on Twitter.

The packets have been handed over to Marine Police for legal formalities, it said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

