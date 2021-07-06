Coast Guard seizes charas worth Rs 32 Lakh near Gujarat's Jhakau harbour

A patrol team of the Indian Coast Guard on Tuesday recovered 19 packets of 21.4 kg of charas near the Jakhau harbour in Kutch, Gujarat.

The total value of the charas amounted to Rs 32 Lakh, the ICG said on Twitter.

The packets have been handed over to Marine Police for legal formalities, it said. (ANI)

