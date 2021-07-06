Coast Guard seizes charas worth Rs 32 Lakh near Gujarat's Jhakau harbour
A patrol team of the Indian Coast Guard on Tuesday recovered 19 packets of 21.4 kg of charas near the Jakhau harbour in Kutch, Gujarat.
ANI | Jakhau (Gujarat) | Updated: 06-07-2021 17:44 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 17:44 IST
- Country:
- India
A patrol team of the Indian Coast Guard on Tuesday recovered 19 packets of 21.4 kg of charas near the Jakhau harbour in Kutch, Gujarat.
The total value of the charas amounted to Rs 32 Lakh, the ICG said on Twitter.
Advertisement
The packets have been handed over to Marine Police for legal formalities, it said. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kutch
- Gujarat
- Lakh
- Coast Guard
- Jakhau
- Indian Coast Guard
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Centre has allocated only 15 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccine to be administered in Delhi in July: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.
Yoga Day: MP CM performs asanas; govt launches drive to vaccinate 10 lakh people
SC reserves judgment on PIL seeking direction to provide Rs 4 lakhs ex gratia to kin of COVID-19 victims
SC reserves verdict on Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia compensation to kin of COVID-19 deceased
SC reserves verdict on Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia compensation to kin of COVID-19 deceased