First commercial shipment of cherries from Kashmir exported to Dubai: Commerce min

The first commercial shipment of Mishri variety of cherries from Kashmir valley has been exported to Dubai from Srinagar, the commerce ministry said on Tuesday.
The union territory of Jammu and Kashmir produces more than 95 per cent of the total country's production of commercial varieties of cherries in the country, it said in a statement.
It produces four varieties of cherry — Double, Makhmali, Mishri, and Italy.
Mishri variety of Cherries contain vitamins, minerals, and plant compounds with health benefits.
''National Referral Laboratory at National Research Centre for Grapes, Pune provided support for ensuring food safety and quality in the shipment, which would help create a brand for cherries especially in the middle east countries,'' it said.
It added that the commencement of commercial shipment of cherries would provide huge opportunities for exports of several temperate fruits like plums, pears, apricot, and apples from Kashmir to especially to the middle east countries in the forthcoming seasons.
