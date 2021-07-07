UK, France and Germany state 'grave concern' over Iran nuclear work

Britain, France and Germany said on Tuesday they had "grave concern" about Iran's decision to give notice it would take concrete steps to produce uranium metal enriched to up to 20% purity for reactor fuel.

"Iran has no credible civilian need for uranium metal R&D and production, which are a key step in the development of a nuclear weapon," the three countries said in a joint statement issued by Britain's foreign ministry.

"We strongly urge Iran to halt all activities in violation of the JCPOA, without delay and to return to the negotiations in Vienna with a view to bringing them to a swift conclusion," the three countries added.

