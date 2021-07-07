Left Menu

Britain's Lloyds enters private rental market

The move into property rentals, which was reported by the FT earlier this year, highlights the pressure on retail banks to find new revenue sources as profit margins in their core businesses are squeezed by record-low interest rates.

Reuters | Updated: 07-07-2021 06:23 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 06:23 IST
Britain's Lloyds enters private rental market

British lender Lloyds Banking Group said on Wednesday it has launched its private rental business and aims to buy more than 1,000 residential properties by the end of next year. Under the brand "Citra Living", Lloyds expects to have its first tenants within the next few weeks in Fletton Quays in Peterborough, the company said in a statement, adding that it plans to acquire around 400 properties by the year-end and double the target next year.

Andy Hutchinson, Citra managing director, told the Financial Times earlier in the day that Lloyds was in discussions about purchasing several other developments that are already under construction, though it hopes to build the bulk of its portfolio through partnerships to develop new sites from scratch. The move into property rentals, which was reported by the FT earlier this year, highlights the pressure on retail banks to find new revenue sources as profit margins in their core businesses are squeezed by record-low interest rates.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BJP leader from Goa and former speaker Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appointed as Governor of Himachal Pradesh: Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesperson.

BJP leader from Goa and former speaker Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appointed...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to self-repair; Family of Indian-American astronaut on Virgin Galactic crew "happy and overwhelmed"

Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to self-repair; Family of Indian-American astronaut on Virgin Galactic crew "happy and overwhelmed"

Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to ...

 Global
4
India's Morepen makes first test batch of Russia's Sputnik V shot - fund

India's Morepen makes first test batch of Russia's Sputnik V shot - fund

 Russian Federation

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021