Left Menu

NCP leader Eknath Khadse's son-in-law arrested by ED in Pune land deal case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Eknath Khadse's son-in-law, Girish Chaudhary in the Pune land deal case, ED informed on Wednesday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 07-07-2021 11:15 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 11:15 IST
NCP leader Eknath Khadse's son-in-law arrested by ED in Pune land deal case
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Eknath Khadse's son-in-law, Girish Chaudhary in the Pune land deal case, ED informed on Wednesday. According to the ED officials, he was arrested today early in the morning.

Chaudhary was called for questioning in the money laundering case on Tuesday and questioned by the ED officials. He also presented several documents related to the case which were analysed by the officials. "He will be presented before the court today," the officials said.

The case date backs to 2016. Eknath Khadse was summoned by the agency in the case earlier in January.

Khadse, who was earlier with the BJP, had to resign from the then Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis-led cabinet in 2016 following allegations regarding the land deal. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BJP leader from Goa and former speaker Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appointed as Governor of Himachal Pradesh: Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesperson.

BJP leader from Goa and former speaker Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appointed...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to self-repair; Family of Indian-American astronaut on Virgin Galactic crew "happy and overwhelmed"

Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to self-repair; Family of Indian-American astronaut on Virgin Galactic crew "happy and overwhelmed"

Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to ...

 Global
4
India's Morepen makes first test batch of Russia's Sputnik V shot - fund

India's Morepen makes first test batch of Russia's Sputnik V shot - fund

 Russian Federation

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021