Nagaland Congress protest against fuel price hike

The Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) on Wednesday joined the nationwide Congress protest against skyrocketing fuel prices and increasing inflation.

NPCC working president Khriedi Theunuo said that common people are suffering due to the unprecedented hike in prices of essential commodities, including petrol and diesel amid the impact of the Coronavirus pandemic.

He said that the 10-day protest program is being conducted out of concern for the general public considering the economic suffering of the people.

He said that the government of the day should be considerate towards the welfare of the people but has been ignoring the plight of the common people.

The hike in petroleum products is the root cause behind the unprecedented increase in prices of essential commodities, he claimed.

The state government also is responsible for the price rise as the state taxes on petroleum products is also very high, he said.

In Nagaland the price of diesel and petrol is rising daily and has reached Rs 100 per litre in every district, he said.

The NPCC working president expressed hope that the campaign will spread awareness among the public to join the movement for the overall welfare of the common people.

Kohima District Congress Committee president Kevi Vizo said Congress volunteers would put up posters and banners in all the petrol pumps and strategic locations in the state capital.

