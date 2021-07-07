INS Tabar enters Port of Naples in Italy

As part of the ongoing deployment to the Mediterranean, INS Tabar entered the Port of Naples, Italy on 03 Jul 21. The ship was accorded a warm welcome by the Italian Navy. During the stay in port, the Commanding Officer Captain Mahesh Mangipudi called on the senior officers of the Prefect of Naples Authority, the regional Italian Navy Headquarters and the Coast Guard Headquarters at Naples.

On departure from port, the ship also undertook a Maritime Partnership Exercise with ITS Antonio Marceglia (F 597), a frontline frigate of the Italian Navy, on 04 and 05 July 2021 in the Tyrrhenian Sea. The exercise covered a wide range of naval operations including air defence procedures, replenishment at sea, communication drills and cross deck helo operations by day and night. The exercise was mutually beneficial in enhancing interoperability and consolidating combined operations against maritime threats.

The exercise culminated with a 'Steam Past' by the two ships, as per the naval custom.

