Property of bank cashier attached in fraud case

Property of a bank cashier here has been attached after allegations of the withdrawal of money from many accounts through fake vouchers, police said on Wednesday. Property of Cashier Vir Bahadur was attached on Tuesday, police said.

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 07-07-2021 16:20 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 15:55 IST
The property of a bank cashier here has been attached after allegations of the withdrawal of money from many accounts through fake vouchers, police said on Wednesday. Police have booked former SBI branch manager at Kakrauli village Chander Mohan Sharma, Field Officer Rakesh Sharma, Cashiers Vir Bahadur and Ravinder Dayal, and canteen contractor Manoj Kumar in the case.

Property of Cashier Vir Bahadur was attached on Tuesday, police said. The fraud had come to light when many account holders, mostly farmers, staged a protest alleging that money was withdrawn from their accounts through fake vouchers.

