Left Menu

High Court seeks explanation from Kerala government on crowds in front of liquor outlets in state

Kerala High Court on Wednesday sought an explanation from the state government on the crowds seen in front of Kerala State Beverages Corporation (BevCo) outlets in the state as people queued up to purchase liquor.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 07-07-2021 18:12 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 18:12 IST
High Court seeks explanation from Kerala government on crowds in front of liquor outlets in state
Reprsentative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala High Court on Wednesday sought an explanation from the state government on the crowds seen in front of Kerala State Beverages Corporation (BevCo) outlets in the state as people queued up to purchase liquor. The court asked the government to submit its explanation within a week.The court observed that "the crowds in front of liquor outlets amid the pandemic should not be neglected. The COVID-19 protocol is not followed in liquor outlets."

The High Court issued the direction while considering a petition seeking measures to control rush at liquor outlets. The Excise Commissioner was also directed to appear before the court. Kerala on Tuesday reported 14,373 new COVID-19 cases and 142 deaths, said the state health department. The new cases spike was highest in 26 days.

As many as 10,751 persons recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries to 28,77,557. The new fatalities pushed the COVID death toll in Kerala to 13,960. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to self-repair; Family of Indian-American astronaut on Virgin Galactic crew "happy and overwhelmed"

Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to ...

 Global
2
BJP leader from Goa and former speaker Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appointed as Governor of Himachal Pradesh: Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesperson.

BJP leader from Goa and former speaker Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appointed...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to self-repair; Family of Indian-American astronaut on Virgin Galactic crew "happy and overwhelmed"

Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to ...

 Global
4
Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021