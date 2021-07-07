Airport in Haitian capital closed after president murdered - local reports
Reuters | Updated: 07-07-2021 20:40 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 20:38 IST
- Country:
- Haiti
Haiti's international airport in Port-au-Prince was closed on Wednesday after the assassination overnight of President Jovenel Moise, according to local reports.
The director of the national airport authority was not immediately available for comment.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Haiti
- Jovenel Moise
Advertisement