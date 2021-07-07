Cycling-Pogacar shows first weakness as Van Aert claims Tour stage win

Tour de France overall leader Tadej Pogacar showed a first sign of weakness in the ascent of the awe-inspiring Mont Ventoux on Wednesday and even though he still extended his advantage, the Slovenian has not yet wrapped up the title.

Belgian Wout van Aert claimed a solo win in the 11th stage, a 198.9-km trek from Sorgues, while Pogacar was distanced two kilometres from the top of the second ascent of the moonscaped Ventoux by Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard. Vingegaard opened up a 40-second gap before eventually being caught by Pogacar, Colombia's Rigoberto Uran and Ecuador's Richard Carapaz in the long descent to the finish.

Overall, Uran moved up to second, a massive 5:18 behind Pogacar with Vingegaard in third, a further 14 seconds back after Australian Ben O'Conor, who had started the day in second position, cracked in the Ventoux. "I'm lost for words. It's stupid to say but I didn't expect to win a stage on this Tour de France until yesterday when I felt I could win one. It's one of the most iconic climbs on the Tour, maybe it's my best victory ever," said Van Aert.

