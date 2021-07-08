Left Menu

Cairn Energy seizes State-owned property of India in Paris

Government is trying to ascertain the facts, and whenever such an order is received, appropriate legal remedies will be taken, in consultation with its Counsels, to protect the interests of India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2021 15:13 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 15:13 IST
Government has already filed an application on March 22, 2021, to set aside the December 2020 international arbitral award in The Hague Court of Appeal. Image Credit: ANI
There have been news reports that Cairn Energy has seized/ frozen State-owned property of the Government of India in Paris. However, Govt. of India has not received any notice, order or communication, in this regard, from any French Court.

Government has already filed an application on March 22, 2021, to set aside the December 2020 international arbitral award in The Hague Court of Appeal. Government of India will vigorously defend its case in Set Aside proceedings at The Hague.

It is also stated that the CEO and the representatives of Cairns have approached the Government of India for discussions to resolve the matter. Constructive discussions have been held and the Government remains open to an amicable solution to the dispute within the country's legal framework.

(With Inputs from PIB)

