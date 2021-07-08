Left Menu

Britain will not align with EU law to solve N.Ireland sausage row, says minister

Earlier this week, the EU urged London to consider a Swiss-style veterinary agreement with Brussels on agri-foods to end a post-Brexit 'sausage war' row over certain goods moving between Britain and its province of Northern Ireland. "Obviously aligning with, or adopting, the EU's agri-food legislation is not going to be a solution," Frost told think tank the Policy Exchange.

Britain will not adopt European Union legislation on agri-foods to solve difficulties with post-Brexit trade with Northern Ireland, Brexit minister David Frost said on Thursday, urging Brussels to be more flexible to end a so-called "sausage war". Earlier this week, the EU urged London to consider a Swiss-style veterinary agreement with Brussels on agri-foods to end a post-Brexit 'sausage war' row over certain goods moving between Britain and its province of Northern Ireland.

"Obviously aligning with, or adopting, the EU's agri-food legislation is not going to be a solution," Frost told think tank the Policy Exchange. "We are sometimes accused of being ideological for not accepting that, but actually the ideological thing is to say the only solution to these problems is that we should adopt EU law, and that is simply a non-starter," he said, adding the government would bring its strategy to end the row to parliament in the coming weeks.

