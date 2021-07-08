DRDO and AICTE launch regular M.Tech. Program in Defence Technology

A regular M.Tech. Program in Defence Technology has been launched by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) to impart necessary theoretical & experimental knowledge, skill and aptitude in various defence technology areas. Secretary Department of Defence R&D & Chairman DRDODr G Satheesh Reddy and Chairman AICTE Prof Anil D Sahasrabudhe launched the program during a virtual event organised by AICTE, New Delhi in July 08, 2021. The program will motivate aspiring engineers to start their careers in defence technology.

This M.Tech. defence technology program can be conducted at any AICTE affiliated Institutes/Universities, IITs, NITs or private engineering institutes. Institute of Defence Scientists & Technologists (IDST) will provide support to the institutes for conducting this program, which can be conducted in online as well as offline formats. The program has six specialized streams - Combat Technology, Aero Technology, Naval Technology, Communication Systems & Sensors, Directed Energy Technology and High Energy Materials Technology. The students will also be provided opportunities to conduct their main thesis work in DRDO laboratories, Defence PSUs & Industries. The program will be helpful to students seeking opportunities in the ever-expanding defence research and manufacturing sector.

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh has congratulated DRDO, AICTE & Industries for starting a Post Graduate Program in Defence Technology. He said the program will help in achieving 'AatmaNirbhar Bharat'envisionedby Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

In his address, Dr G Satheesh Reddy congratulated DRDO, AICTE and industries for evolving the PG program. He expressed hope that such a specialised program will enable the creation of a large pool of talented workforce for the defence sector. He called upon the industry leaders to extend their support for this program and offer opportunities to the students.

Prof Anil D Sahasrabudhe expressed happiness over the launch of the program and said it will not only generate a skilled manpower pool in defence technology but will also create spin-off benefits in terms of new defence startups and entrepreneurs. He emphasized that research should be connected with day-to-day life as it is fundamental for the human psyche.

Chairman & Managing Director, Bharat Forge Limited Shri Babasaheb Neelkanth Kalyani congratulated DRDO and AICTE for initiating this program and highlighted its importance for the creation of a talent pool for defence technology with know-how and know-why capability to fulfil the vision of 'AatmaNirbhar Bharat'.

(With Inputs from PIB)