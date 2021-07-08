Shobha Karandlaje takes over as MoS in Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare

Ms Shobha Karandlaje has taken over as the Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare. The Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Shri Narendra Singh Tomar welcomed Ms Shobha and extended her best wishes for her future responsibilities.

Ms Shobha expressed her gratitude to the top leadership for handing over the new responsibilities and also assured the commitment of working in the Ministry.

After assuming charge, Ms Shobha also interacted with the media and other senior officials of the Ministry. Senior officials of the ministry were also present on the occasion.

(With Inputs from PIB)