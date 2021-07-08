Left Menu

Shobha Karandlaje takes over as MoS in Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare

The Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Shri Narendra Singh Tomar welcomed Ms Shobha and extended her best wishes for her future responsibilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2021 22:17 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 22:17 IST
Shobha Karandlaje takes over as MoS in Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare
Ms Shobha expressed her gratitude to the top leadership for handing over the new responsibilities and also assured the commitment of working in the Ministry. Image Credit: Twitter(@ShobhaBJP)
  • Country:
  • India

Ms Shobha Karandlaje has taken over as the Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare. The Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Shri Narendra Singh Tomar welcomed Ms Shobha and extended her best wishes for her future responsibilities.

Ms Shobha expressed her gratitude to the top leadership for handing over the new responsibilities and also assured the commitment of working in the Ministry.

After assuming charge, Ms Shobha also interacted with the media and other senior officials of the Ministry. Senior officials of the ministry were also present on the occasion.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
All ports making their contributions in fight against COVID through CSR activities: Mandaviya

All ports making their contributions in fight against COVID through CSR acti...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Germany to donate all remaining AstraZeneca vaccines in Aug; COVID Delta variant could ruin summer, French government warns and more

Health News Roundup: Germany to donate all remaining AstraZeneca vaccines in...

 Global
3
Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

 India
4
At 42 %, ‘Finance’ most popular specialisation among GenZ MBA aspirants

At 42 %, ‘Finance’ most popular specialisation among GenZ MBA aspirants

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021