Deborah Hart appointed as Chair of Consumer Advocacy Council

Ms Hart is currently Director of Action on Smoking and Health New Zealand as well as Chair of the Holocaust Centre of New Zealand.

Updated: 09-07-2021 09:35 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 09:35 IST
“Ms Hart has considerable experience in governance, and a particular skill for helping bring voices to the table where they are missing,” David Clark said. Image Credit: Wikimedia commons
Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister, Dr David Clark, has today announced the appointment of Deborah Hart as the inaugural Chair of the Consumer Advocacy Council.

"Ms Hart has considerable experience in governance, and a particular skill for helping bring voices to the table where they are missing," David Clark said.

"Her inclusive leadership approach is well-suited to the inaugural Consumer Advocacy Council which will advocate on behalf of residential and small business electricity consumers, operating independently of industry, regulators and Government."

Ms Hart is currently Director of Action on Smoking and Health New Zealand as well as Chair of the Holocaust Centre of New Zealand. She is also on the Board of DocEdge.

Over the last 20 years, she has been a Panel Member of the Human Rights Review Tribunal and served as Executive Director on the Arbitrators' and Mediators' Institute of New Zealand.

Ms Hart has been appointed for a three-year term, beginning on 12 July.

You can read more here about 'Strengthening the consumer voice' and the establishment of the Consumer Advocacy Council.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

