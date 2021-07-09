Left Menu

Two onlookers killed in Delhi's Bara Hindu Rao firing incident

Two onlookers died in a firing incident, which was reported on Thursday by unidentified persons on Thursday in the Bara Hindu Rao area of Delhi, said police on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2021 11:42 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 11:42 IST
Two onlookers killed in Delhi's Bara Hindu Rao firing incident
DCP (North) Anto Alphonse, Delhi Police. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two onlookers died in a firing incident, which was reported on Thursday by unidentified persons on Thursday in the Bara Hindu Rao area of Delhi, said police on Friday. "The firing took place twice, following a clash between two parties. Two onlookers dead, one identified," said DCP (North) Anto Alphonse, Delhi Police.

The incident was reported around 9:21 pm. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NIIT, Axis Bank partner to launch digital banking academy

NIIT, Axis Bank partner to launch digital banking academy

 India
2
Yes, you can still get COVID after being vaccinated, but you’re unlikely to get as sick

Yes, you can still get COVID after being vaccinated, but you’re unlikely to ...

 Australia
3
Saudi Arabia's Alfanar completes 100 pc acquisition of wind turbine OEM Senvion India

Saudi Arabia's Alfanar completes 100 pc acquisition of wind turbine OEM Senv...

 India
4
German robot manufacturer KUKA taps Nokia for 5G private wireless networking

German robot manufacturer KUKA taps Nokia for 5G private wireless networking

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021