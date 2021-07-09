Left Menu

Mexico president says video of brother taking cash part of smear campaign

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 09-07-2021 18:46 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 18:14 IST
Mexico president says video of brother taking cash part of smear campaign
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Mexico

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday a video published the day before showing his brother receiving cash from a political operator was part of an ongoing campaign by his adversaries to discredit him.

"My conscience is clear," Lopez Obrador said during a regular news conference, noting that it was up to the relevant authorities to investigate whether any wrongdoing had occurred.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Saudi Arabia's Alfanar completes 100 pc acquisition of wind turbine OEM Senvion India

Saudi Arabia's Alfanar completes 100 pc acquisition of wind turbine OEM Senv...

 India
2
NIIT, Axis Bank partner to launch digital banking academy

NIIT, Axis Bank partner to launch digital banking academy

 India
3
Yes, you can still get COVID after being vaccinated, but you’re unlikely to get as sick

Yes, you can still get COVID after being vaccinated, but you’re unlikely to ...

 Australia
4
South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021