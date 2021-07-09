Mexico president says video of brother taking cash part of smear campaign

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday a video published the day before showing his brother receiving cash from a political operator was part of an ongoing campaign by his adversaries to discredit him.

"My conscience is clear," Lopez Obrador said during a regular news conference, noting that it was up to the relevant authorities to investigate whether any wrongdoing had occurred.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)