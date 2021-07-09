Left Menu

Sitharaman takes part in G20 symposium on tax policy, climate change

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday virtually participated in the G20 High-Level Tax Symposium on Tax Policy and Climate Change, organized by G20 Italy ahead of the third G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman attending the symposium virtually (Photo/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday virtually participated in the G20 High-Level Tax Symposium on Tax Policy and Climate Change, organized by G20 Italy ahead of the third G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting. She highlighted that fiscal policy options are used for better environmental outcomes and concessional tax rates are in place to promote the use of renewables in India.

According to tweets by Finance Ministry, Sitharaman shared India's innovative policy mix for better environmental outcomes such as new Energy Map of India, digital innovation and emerging fuels, initiative for International Solar Alliance for enabling clean energy, promotion of energy efficiency and afforestation She emphasised the role of technology in fighting climate change and called for international cooperation to increase the supply of alternative sources of energy and technologies for adaptation. (ANI)

