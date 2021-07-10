Left Menu

Tamil Nadu extends COVID-19 lockdown till July 19, shops can open till 9 pm

With a decline in COVID-19 cases, the Tamil Nadu government on Saturday gave further relaxations in the lockdown, which has been extended till July 19.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 10-07-2021 17:10 IST | Created: 10-07-2021 17:10 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
With a decline in COVID-19 cases, the Tamil Nadu government on Saturday gave further relaxations in the lockdown, which has been extended till July 19. The new guidelines state that hotels, tea shops, bakeries, roadside shops and snack shops can function with 50 per cent of total capacity till 9 pm.

Schools, colleges, theatres, liquor bars, swimming pools and zoos will remain closed. Inter-State transport and social, political and cultural events will not be permitted. Bus travel to Puducherry, however, will continue.

Examinations can take place for employment opportunities in Tamil Nadu and the central government. The lockdown was extended earlier this month as well. COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu have been steadily declining since the second wave peaked in May. The state saw 3,039 new cases on Friday and has 33,224 active cases. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

