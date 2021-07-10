Maha: Gokul hikes milk procurement price, selling price to go up in some areas

The Kolhapur District Co-Operative Milk Producers Union, which owns Gokul, the largest-selling milk brand in Maharashtra, on Saturday announced a hike in the procurement rate of milk, and also the selling price in some areas. The hike will come into effect from Sunday. The announcement was made by Maharashtra Minister of State for Home and Kolhapur district guardian minister Satej Patil.

''As promised during the election of the Kolhapur District Cooperative Milk Producers Union, we have decided to increase the procurement price by Rs 2 for buffalo milk and Rs 1 for cow milk. We collect 12 lakh liters of milk every day across the state, so the decision will benefit farmers. Except for Kolhapur, Sangli and Konkan division, there will be a hike in the selling price of milk as well," Patil said.

Advertisement

Patil, a Congress leader, and Rural Development Minister and NCP leader Hasan Mushrif are members of the board which controls the cooperative body.

Gokul is also aiming to increase the daily collection of milk to 20 lakh liters from the current eight lakh liters. The collection will be increased by two lakh liters every year to achieve this target, Patil said.

The decisions taken by the new board, formed after the election, included signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with state milk marketing agency Mahanand for sale in Mumbai, he said.

This would reduce packing expenditure and save Rs 18.80 lakh per year, he said, adding that overall, with slashing of various expenses, Rs 13 crore would be saved annually. Gokul has also set up a captive plant which will start generating medical oxygen, needed for the treatment of coronavirus patients, from July 25, Patil said.

It is giving financial aid of up to Rs 1,000 crore to farmers to purchase buffaloes of Murha, Jafarabadi and Pandharpuri breeds which produce more milk, he said. PTI MR KRK KRK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)