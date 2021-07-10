Maha: Cong stages cycle rally in Latur to protest against fuel price hike

Left Menu

Workers of the Congress Latur city and district units in Maharashtra held a cycle rally on Saturday to protest against the hike in fuel prices.Congress workers rode cycles after paying a floral tribute to the statute of Sahitya Samrat Annabhau Sathe, and crossed Ganjgolai and Mahatma Gandhi Chowk.Speaking on the occasion, Latur city-district Congress chief Kiran Jadhav said that despite a drop in the prices of crude oil in the international market, the prices of petrol and diesel have been increasing in the country.

PTI | Latur | Updated: 10-07-2021 20:08 IST | Created: 10-07-2021 20:03 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Workers of the Congress' Latur city and district units in Maharashtra held a cycle rally on Saturday to protest against the hike in fuel prices.

Congress workers rode cycles after paying a floral tribute to the statute of Sahitya Samrat Annabhau Sathe and crossed Ganjgolai and Mahatma Gandhi Chowk.

Speaking on the occasion, Latur city-district Congress chief Kiran Jadhav said that despite a drop in the prices of crude oil in the international market, the prices of petrol and diesel have been increasing in the country. "The price of domestic cylinders has increased from Rs 350 to Rs 900, while petrol is Rs 107 per litre and diesel Rs 100 per litre. The Central government is not taking the matter seriously,'' district Congress president Srishailya Utage said.

