New facility at NFSU will be able to trace origin of smuggled drugs

A new research and analysis centre set up at the National Forensic Science University (NFSU) here will be able to trace the place of origin of a seized drug consignment, officials said on Saturday. The Centre of Excellence for Research and Analysis of NDPS (CERA-NDPS) will be inaugurated by Union home minister Amit Shah on Monday.

NDPS stands for `narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

The CERA-NDPS, where extensive testing, training and research on narcotic substances will be conducted, has been accredited by the Union home ministry, said a release here.

''We are seeing that drugs are smuggled into our country by sea route, especially in Gujarat, as well as by land route from Nepal and Bangladesh," said Executive Registrar of NFSU C D Jadeja.

"Our analysis will be able to identify the origin of drugs and state if it is from Turkey, Iran or Afghanistan or from our neighbouring country," he said.

Income from the narcotics trade is often used to fund terrorism, he noted.

Head of the centre Dr Asha Pandey said its major focus will be testing, training and research on NDPS. "To evade the law, those involved in the drug trade mix chemicals with drugs so that when analysis of the material is done (upon seizure) they can prove themselves innocent,'' she said, adding that the new facility will be able to detect such attempts.

