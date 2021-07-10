5,508 power theft cases detected in Haryana during raids
Over 5,500 cases of power theft have been detected in raids conducted across Haryana during the past two days, Power Minister Ranjit Singh Chautala said on Saturday.
A total of 507 teams comprising officials of the department, the Chief Minister's Flying Squad and vigilance and police personnel were constituted for conducting the raids.
The teams were headed by officers of the Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN) and the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN), as per an official statement.
Around 27,300 premises, including poultry farms, industries, mobile towers, water and milk chilling plants, brick kilns, cold stores and roadside dhabas, were inspected, and 5,508 cases of power theft detected, Chautala said in the statement.
FIRs have been lodged against the defaulters and their power connections disconnected, he added.
The minister said more than 12.5-megawatt power theft has been detected, and fines of around Rs 24 crore imposed.
The state-wide raid will spread the message among other power consumers to refrain from the illegal practice of power theft, he added.
