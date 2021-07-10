Left Menu

5,508 power theft cases detected in Haryana during raids

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-07-2021 22:40 IST | Created: 10-07-2021 22:37 IST
5,508 power theft cases detected in Haryana during raids
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Over 5,500 cases of power theft have been detected in raids conducted across Haryana during the past two days, Power Minister Ranjit Singh Chautala said on Saturday.

A total of 507 teams comprising officials of the department, the Chief Minister's Flying Squad and vigilance and police personnel were constituted for conducting the raids.

The teams were headed by officers of the Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN) and the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN), as per an official statement.

Around 27,300 premises, including poultry farms, industries, mobile towers, water and milk chilling plants, brick kilns, cold stores and roadside dhabas, were inspected, and 5,508 cases of power theft detected, Chautala said in the statement.

FIRs have been lodged against the defaulters and their power connections disconnected, he added.

The minister said more than 12.5-megawatt power theft has been detected, and fines of around Rs 24 crore imposed.

The state-wide raid will spread the message among other power consumers to refrain from the illegal practice of power theft, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Branson, Bezos and Musk - three space tourism pioneers; Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart risks, says WHO and more

Science News Roundup: Branson, Bezos and Musk - three space tourism pioneers...

 Global
2
Redmi K20 Pro receiving stable MIUI 12.5 update in India

Redmi K20 Pro receiving stable MIUI 12.5 update in India

 India
3
South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

 South Africa
4
Stadia Pro members can play Dead by Daylight and The Crew 2 for free this weekend

Stadia Pro members can play Dead by Daylight and The Crew 2 for free this we...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021