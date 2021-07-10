IAF aircraft makes precautionary landing at Thiruvananthapuram airport, all crew safe

An Indian Air Force aircraft made a precautionary landing at Thiruvananthapuram airport during a routine sortie on Saturday evening due to a technical snag. The flight landed safely and all the crew members were safe, the official statement informed.

The aircraft was towed from the runaway for maintenance, without causing any hindrance to other scheduled operations. "During a routine sortie, @IAF_MCC aircraft made a precautionary landing at Thiruvananthapuram airport today evening due to some technical snag. The flight landed safely and all the crew members are safe. The aircraft was towed away from runaway for maintenance without much delay," the Public Relations Officer (PRO) Defence tweeted. (ANI)

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)