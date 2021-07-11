UK's trade minister to meet U.S. counterpart on free trade threats
Britain's international trade minister Liz Truss will discuss how to tackle threats to free and fair trade with U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai during a five-day visit to the United States from Sunday.
"I'm visiting the U.S. to build on the progress we've already made on tackling market-distorting practices that threaten the future progress and prosperity we can make around the world through free and fair trade," Truss said in a statement.
