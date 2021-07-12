Gauteng Premier condemns acts of violence and lawlessness

Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 12-07-2021 15:20 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 15:20 IST
Gauteng Premier David Makhura has strongly condemned the acts of violence and lawlessness that have swept parts of the province over the weekend.

This comes after the parts of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal were engulfed by scenes of violence and looting from protesters who are allegedly calling for the release of former President Jacob Zuma from jail.

According to a statement released on Sunday, the Premier said the provincial law enforcement agencies have since assured him that they are in control of the situation and will continue to do everything to prevent any form of lawlessness and disruption of services.

Makhura commended the Gauteng South African Police Service (SAPS) for responding speedily.

"I would like to applaud the police for swift arrest and keep the situation calm. The police should continue in their duty to protect lives and property without any fear," Makhura said.

He has called for calm among the Gauteng citizens.

"As a province and the country, we are still in the midst of a deadly pandemic and all of us are required to protect ourselves and avoid gatherings. I urge the people of Gauteng to observe lockdown regulations and only leave their homes when it is absolutely necessary," the Premier added.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

