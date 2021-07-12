Left Menu

Tourists flout covid protocols in Nainital

After the Uttarakhand administration relaxed lockdown restrictions, a large number of tourists flocked to Nainital, where they could be seen flouting the covid-19 protocols like wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.

ANI | Nainital (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 12-07-2021 16:02 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 16:02 IST
Tourists flout covid protocols in Nainital
Tourists in Nainital. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After the Uttarakhand administration relaxed lockdown restrictions, a large number of tourists flocked to Nainital, where they could be seen flouting the covid-19 protocols like wearing masks and maintaining social distancing. Nainital is witnessing full parking and crowded restaurants. In places like the Tibetan Market, tourists could be seen roaming without masks. Social distancing is not being fully followed around the Mall Road, Tibetan Market, and the boating area.

Police officials could also be seen imposing fine on tourists. The District Magistrate has ordered that people coming with cars who have RT PCR test, bookings with the hotel with parking facilities, Dehradun Smart City downloaded on their phone will be sent forward. This is being done to control traffic congestion in the city, said the senior police officials.

"Along with this, a fine of Rs 500 is being imposed on tourists roaming in Nainital without a mask and a mask is also being given to them by the police administration. We are constantly making announcements and trying to create awareness for wearing masks while stopping them and telling them to wear masks," said Ashok Kumar, SHO, Mallital, Nainital As the tourist influx has increased in Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday said the state government had issued an order regarding 50 per cent occupancy capping in hotels in Nainital and Dehradun. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia reports 25,033 new COVID-19 cases, 749 deaths; Australia reports first 2021 local COVID-19 death and more

Health News Roundup: Russia reports 25,033 new COVID-19 cases, 749 deaths; A...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart risks, says WHO; U.S. administers nearly 333.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart ris...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos, and Musk - three space tourism pioneers; Billionaire Branson set to fly to space aboard Virgin Galactic rocket plane and more

Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos, and Musk - three space touris...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Unvaccinated Belgian woman contracted two COVID variants simultaneously; U.S. administers nearly 333.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Unvaccinated Belgian woman contracted two COVID variant...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021