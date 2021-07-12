Left Menu

Motorcyclist dies after being hit by tipper in Ludhiana, angry locals set ablaze vehicle

Angry locals set on fire to a tipper vehicle, which allegedly hit a motorcycle and killed the youth who was riding it on Ludhiana's Rahon road on Monday.

12-07-2021
Visuals of the tipper at Rahon Road (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

"A 24-year-old who was riding a motorcycle was hit by a tipper on Ludhiana's Rahon road and the person died on the spot. Locals angered over the incident, set ablaze the tipper," Rupinder Kaur Bhatti, ADCP, Ludhiana told ANI.

The police official said that police attempted to disperse the crowd by lathi charge during which an SHO was injured in stone-pelting from the angry crowd. The injured SHO was taken to hospital, ADCP Bhatti said. (ANI)

