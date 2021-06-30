Renowned Folk Singer Ranjit Bawa Visits Indian Guardian Office at Ludhiana

The singer appreciated the team for their excellent work in the field of immigration Ludhiana, Punjab, India (NewsVoir) Punjabi folk singer Ranjit Bawa visited the office of Indian Guardian, an immigration company in Ludhiana, and praised the entire team for their applaudable work in the field of immigration. On arrival, he was elated to discover that the entire staff was fully vaccinated and were diligently following the COVID-19 norms laid by MoHFW. On the occasion, Ranjit Bawa lauded the team for opening a new trademark by the name of NRI Guardian that provides services and caters to the Punjabi diaspora. ]

He further mentioned that many Indians who live abroad are concerned about their land as well as the health of their parents in India. He also brought up the fact that NRIs are treated unfairly by many agents because of their absence here in India concerning legal issues. In such situations, NRI Guardian will prove to be helpful for NRIs and will decimate the issues that are being currently faced by them. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Parminder Singh Brar, Managing Director of Indian Guardian, said, ''Our team has always been committed to the vision of the Indian Guardian. We aim to save the children from being tricked by agents and send them abroad following and fulfilling all legal conditions and also guide them through every problem faced during the process.'' Indian Guardian is the first immigration company in Punjab that sends people abroad legally. Whether it's business, study, spouse visa, or any other type of immigration service, Indian Guardian legally pursues and sends the aspirants abroad. Recently, Indian Guardian has also launched NRI Guardian with a team of eminent doctors and lawyers on their panel that addresses and solves the problems of NRIs. Indian Guardian's Managing Director Mr. Parminder Singh Brar, Director Advocate Harkamal Singh Meghowal, Mr. Karanvir Singh Bhangu, and Advocate Shiv Sharma were also present on the occasion. Image: Ranjit Bawa with Indian Guardian Team

