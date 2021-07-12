Left Menu

Karnataka CM asks officials to speed up land acquisition for Anubhava Mantapa

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 12-07-2021 20:18 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 20:16 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Monday directed officials to acquire land from farmers for'Anubhava Mantapa' at Basavakalyan, an important centre for pilgrimage for the dominant Lingayat community in Bidar district bordering Maharashtra.

The Chief Minister held a series of meetings with the officials to see the progress in various development works which are related to immortalise the works of historic figures including the 12th century social reformer Basaveshwara and Sangolli Rayanna.

An official statement said the Anubhava Mantapa is coming up in an area of 101 acres of land.

Philanthropists have donated 11.25 acres of land free and the remaining 69 acres need to be acquired from various farmers.

However, the acquisition process has come to a halt as the farmers are demanding higher rates for their land, the statement said.

''The Chief Minister instructed the officials to acquire the land through mutual consent after negotiating about the relief to be provided for the land,'' the press release said.

Yediyurappa, who himself is a Lingayat, directed the board officials to finalise the action plan including Rs 10 crore provided in this year's budget and finalise the detailed project report after concluding the land acquisition process.

The statement said soil testing on the site and other works were under progress.

The State Government has earmarked Rs 500 crore for the Anubhava Mantapa Project and Rs 200 crore have been allocated during the current financial year.

The Mantapa will represent various principles of philosophy of Basaveshwara. Anubhava Mantapa, often referred to as the first Parliament of the World, was established by Basaveshwara in the 12th century at Basavakalyan where philosophers and social reformers held debates.

Out of 134 works taken up by the board 76 works have been completed and 58 works are pending, the press release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

