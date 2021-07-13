Left Menu

Maha: Tiger that killed man 2 days ago captured in Yavatmal

PTI | Yavatmal | Updated: 13-07-2021 00:29 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 00:26 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A tiger which had killed a man two days ago was captured on Monday in Maharashtra's Yavatmal district by the forest department, officials said.

The tiger had killed the man on the intervening night of Friday-Saturday in Pivardol village of the district, they said.

A senior forest department official told PTI that ''The tiger was captured from Zari-Jamni tehsil in the afternoon when it was roaming around human-dominated landscape.'' The wild animal has been shifted to a transit treatment centre in Nagpur, he added. PTI COR CLS RSY RSY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

