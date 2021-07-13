Maha: Tiger that killed man 2 days ago captured in Yavatmal
- Country:
- India
A tiger which had killed a man two days ago was captured on Monday in Maharashtra's Yavatmal district by the forest department, officials said.
The tiger had killed the man on the intervening night of Friday-Saturday in Pivardol village of the district, they said.
A senior forest department official told PTI that ''The tiger was captured from Zari-Jamni tehsil in the afternoon when it was roaming around human-dominated landscape.'' The wild animal has been shifted to a transit treatment centre in Nagpur, he added. PTI COR CLS RSY RSY
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- PTI COR
- Nagpur
- Zari-Jamni
- CLS RSY RSY
- Yavatmal district
ALSO READ
NGT forms panel for report on plea against green nod to JNPT in Maharashtra
People of Maharashtra will ensure Fadnavis retires from politics: Patole
NGT decides compensation for workers injured in explosion at firecracker factory in Maharashtra's Palghar
Negative RT-PCR or vaccination certificate mandatory for Maharashtra travellers entering Karnataka
Ganeshotsav 2021: Maharashtra govt restricts idols' height