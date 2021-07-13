Left Menu

Odisha reports 1,930 new COVID-19 cases, 68 deaths

Odisha on Tuesday reported 1,930 new COVID-19 cases, 68 deaths and 2,937 recoveries, as per the state health bulletin.

Odisha on Tuesday reported 1,930 new COVID-19 cases, 68 deaths and 2,937 recoveries, as per the state health bulletin. With this, the total cases in the state stand at 9,43,675 including 23,492 active cases and 9,15,400 total recoveries.

The total cumulative tested individuals for COVID-19 so far stand at 1,47,03,651. Out of the fresh infections, 1117 persons got infected in quarantine and 813 got infected via local contacts.

Khurda district reported maximum fresh cases with 431 infections, followed by 220 in Cuttack and 134 in Balasore. Yesterday, Odisha reported 1,993 new COVID-19 cases, 2,824 recoveries, and 63 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the state health department.

As the nine-day long festival, Rath Yatra began in Odisha from Monday, a two-day curfew (i.e. for yesterday and today) has been imposed and a total of 65 platoons of police force have been deployed across the city, informed Narasingha Bhol, IGP Northern Range yesterday. (ANI)

