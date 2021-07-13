Left Menu

Woman dies by suicide in Mumbai's Borivali

A 61-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide by jumping off from the 7th floor of the building in Mumbai's Borivali area, the police informed.

Updated: 13-07-2021 12:30 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 12:30 IST
A 61-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide by jumping off from the 7th floor of the building in Mumbai's Borivali area, the police informed. "The corpse of the victim has been sent for post mortem. We are waiting for the post-mortem report," the police added.

No suicide has been recovered from the site, it added. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

Also Read: Over 50 percent of Mumbai children have COVID-19 antibodies as per sero survey: BMC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

