U.S. State Department warns business of risk linked to China's Xinjiang

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-07-2021 19:49 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 19:45 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The U.S. State Department issued a supply chain business advisory related to China's Xinjiang province on Tuesday, warning of potential risks related to forced labor and human rights abuses.

"Given the severity and extent of these abuses, businesses and individuals that do not exit supply chains, ventures, and/or investments connected to Xinjiang could run a high risk of violating U.S. law," the State Department said in a statement.

