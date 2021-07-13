U.S. State Department warns business of risk linked to China's Xinjiang
13-07-2021
The U.S. State Department issued a supply chain business advisory related to China's Xinjiang province on Tuesday, warning of potential risks related to forced labor and human rights abuses.
"Given the severity and extent of these abuses, businesses and individuals that do not exit supply chains, ventures, and/or investments connected to Xinjiang could run a high risk of violating U.S. law," the State Department said in a statement.
