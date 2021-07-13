Left Menu

Cycling-Konrad wins Tour de France stage 16

Reuters | Updated: 13-07-2021 21:15 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 21:09 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Austrian champion Patrick Konrad won the 16th stage of the Tour de France, a 169-km mountain trek from Pas de La Casa, Andorra, on Tuesday.

The Bora-Hansgrohe rider prevailed from the day's breakaway to beat Italian champion Sonny Colbrelli and Australian Michael Matthews, who were second and third, respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

