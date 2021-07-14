Maha: Youth Congress stages protest against fuel price hike

Youth Congress activists protested here in Maharashtra against the rise in the prices of fuel and essential commodities by carrying a small boat. The activists raised placards and shouted slogans against the Narendra Modi government at the Teen petrol area in the city on Monday. A huge banner was mounted on the boat. The Congress had last week alleged that the Modi government had raised prices of fuel ''326 times including 38 times in the last two months''.

