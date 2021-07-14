Left Menu

Maha: Youth Congress stages protest against fuel price hike

Youth Congress activists protested here in Maharashtra against the rise in the prices of fuel and essential commodities by carrying a small boat. The activists raised placards and shouted slogans against the Narendra Modi government at the Teen petrol area in the city on Monday. A huge banner was mounted on the boat.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 14-07-2021 09:11 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 09:11 IST
Maha: Youth Congress stages protest against fuel price hike
  • Country:
  • India

Youth Congress activists protested here in Maharashtra against the rise in the prices of fuel and essential commodities by carrying a small boat. The activists raised placards and shouted slogans against the Narendra Modi government at the Teen petrol area in the city on Monday. A huge banner was mounted on the boat. The Congress had last week alleged that the Modi government had raised prices of fuel ''326 times including 38 times in the last two months''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Visitor sharing now available to Google Workspace Business Starter and Frontline customers

Visitor sharing now available to Google Workspace Business Starter and Front...

 Global
2
Soccer-Real Sociedad sign Australia goalkeeper Ryan

Soccer-Real Sociedad sign Australia goalkeeper Ryan

 Australia
3
WHO warns against people mixing and matching COVID vaccines

WHO warns against people mixing and matching COVID vaccines

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. puts a new warning on J&J coronavirus vaccine for an autoimmune disorder; BioNTech had planned five million vaccines to Taiwan by July, diplomat says and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. puts a new warning on J&J coronavirus vaccine for ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021