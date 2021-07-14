Waaree Energy Storage System announces partnership with Zypp Electric

Waaree Energy Storage System has partnered with Zypp Electric to supply lithium batteries to strengthen the latter's two-wheeler category.

This partnership will mobilize clean energy technology with innovative high-tech battery management to build an environment friendly logistics ecosystem, a company statement said.

''Waaree Energy Storage System (WESS) expands supply of lithium batteries to strengthen Zypp Electric’s two-wheeler category and facilitate state-of-the-art energy solutions,'' the statement added.

The tailor-made system with remote monitoring will provide an integrated view of battery assets and complete delivery performance to ensure seamless operations and cost efficiency.

This collaboration will fuel mass adoption of green final-mile delivery and lead the transition towards reducing carbon footprint in the automobile industry, it stated.

''We believe this partnership will yield greater penetration of clean energy among industries and propel the growth of reliable electric two-wheelers for last-mile delivery,'' Shiv Nath, MD, Waaree ESS Pvt Ltd said in the statement.

Akash Gupta, CEO of Zypp Electric said in the statement, ''With proven expertise in electric mobility solutions, our partnership with Waaree ESS will enable us to fast-track our growth and expand our e-scooter fleet by 10x by 2023.'' Waaree ESS has been a pioneer in addressing the demands of lithium batteries to contribute to the country’s ambitious green energy development plan.

Zypp Electric is a leading last-mile delivery EV startup, founded in 2017. The company currently delivers groceries, medicines, food, and packages through their fully automated IoT and AI-enabled scooters.